Linkin Park's Joe Hahn beats it out of Hidden Hills with home sale

Linkin Park DJ and film director Joe Hahn has parted ways with his home in gated Hidden Hills, selling the renovated estate for $3.5 million.

The single-story, Farmhouse-inspired home was renovated during Hahn’s ownership and has a contemporary vibe. Features include various gray-hued accents, custom millwork and modern fixtures. In the formal dining room, white trimming provides visual contrast against black-painted walls.

A center-island kitchen, a great room, a living room and three bonus areas also lie within more than 5,800 square feet of living space. The master retreat, one of five bedrooms and six bathrooms, boasts a soaking tub, an oversized rain shower and French doors that open to the grounds.

The single-story home in Hidden Hills sits on more than an acre of grounds with a swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a sports court. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outdoors, there’s a covered patio, a fire pit and an unusual U-shaped swimming pool with a beach entry. Palo verde and olive trees, lawns and formal landscaping complete the acre-plus setting.

Kimberly Shaw of Advantage Realty Group represented both ends of the transaction, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Hahn, 39, is an original member of the alt rock group Linkin Park, which has won two Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records worldwide. He made his directorial film debut in 2014 with the drama “Mall” and has done soundtrack work for the “Transformers” films, among others.

