Singer Joe Pizzulo lets go of charming ranch home in the Encino Woods

Never say never. Singer-songwriter Joe Pizzulo, known for his collaborations with bossa nova-jazz musician Sergio Mendes, among others, has sold his longtime home in the Encino Woods historic district for $1.4 million, or $51,000 over the asking price.
The ranch-style house, built in 1948 and tucked behind a white picket fence, has such traditional details as box and picture windows, a gradually sloping gabled roof and a brick walkway to the covered front porch. Black shutters visually pop against the white lap siding.
Inside, thick crown molding and wainscoting in the living and dining rooms maintain the pleasant vibe. The 2,575 square feet of living space also includes an updated kitchen, a breakfast nook, an office, three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms.
French doors open to grounds containing a brick patio, a brick-rimmed swimming pool, lawns and mature trees. The detached garage features a bonus room.
The property was listed in early May and was under contract after 10 days on the market, according to the MLS.
Jodie Francisco of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent.
Pizzulo is one the lead singers on the 1983 hit song “Never Gonna Let You Go,” which appears on Mendes’ self-titled album. He has frequently worked with Mendes and as a background singer with artists such as Barry Manilow, Barbra Streisand and Alice Cooper.
He bought the house more than two decades ago for $471,000, records show.