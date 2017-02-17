Veteran actor John Larroquette lists Venice home with recording studio for sale

Emmy-winning actor John Larroquette, who currently stars on the series “The Librarians,” has put his home in Venice’s Marina Peninsula on the market for $3.75 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1998, fronts a walk street and has a courtyard patio with a spa. Vine-wrapped walls and striped fabric canopies lend a Parisian vibe to the exterior.

The multi-level home in Venice has nearly 4,800 square feet of living space plus a finished basement with a home theater, a recording studio and a library/game room. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Inside, the three-story home features walnut floors, vaulted ceilings, a step-down living room and an elevator. A formal dining room, an updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are within nearly 4,800 square feet. The master suite has a separate sitting area and a balcony that overlooks the greenbelt.

Not accounted for in the square footage is a finished basement with a recording studio. The lower level also holds a screening room, a gym and a library.

There’s also a three-car garage.

Scott Bross of Duke Partners Properties is the listing agent.

Larroquette, 69, won multiple Emmys for his role on the sitcom “Night Court” and as a guest actor on the legal drama “The Practice.” His other credits include the show “Happy Family,” “Boston Legal” and “The Brink.”

He bought the house in 2005 for $2.85 million, records show. Although the area containing the property is generally accepted as Marina del Rey, the L.A. Times Mapping Database considers it to be part of Venice.

