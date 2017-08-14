John McVie's Brentwood home proves to be an instant hit

It took less than two weeks for Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie to sell his home in Brentwood for its asking price of $2.995 million. He had purchased the 1920s house three years ago for $2.535 million.

But McVie wasn’t the property’s first brush with fame. The Spanish-style house was briefly home to crime novelist-screenwriter Raymond Chandler in the early 1940s.

The Spanish-style house, built on a leafy Brentwood lot in 1927, was once home to crime novelist Raymond Chandler. (Mark Singer Photography) (Mark Singer Photography)

Set on a tree-lined street, the 2,200-square-foot house features original details, interior arches and French doors that open to front and rear gardens.

In the living room, decorative tile surrounds the wood-burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A newer guesthouse/studio has heated concrete floors and walls of glass.

McVie, 71, joined Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band. “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon” and “Don’t Stop” are among their hits.

Chandler, who died in 1959 at 70, is known for his detective fiction writing. Among his works are “The Big Sleep,” “Farewell, My Lovely” and “The Long Goodbye.”

Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Brad H. Pieper of Teles Properties represented the buyer.

