Fleetwood Mac's John McVie goes his own way, selling palm-topped retreat in Honolulu for $5.4 million

Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie has tuned up a sale in Honolulu, selling his home near the base of Diamond Head for $5.4 million.
Surrounded by tall palms, the walled and gated residence has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and nearly 8,000 square feet of light and airy living space.
Living spaces include a vaulted-ceiling great room with pocketing doors that open to the media room. A breakfast area adjoins the updated kitchen, which has a marble-topped island. An office, sitting area and wood-paneled dressing room make up the master suite.
Large picture windows bring natural light and garden views into nearly every room of the house.
Outdoors, there are covered and uncovered patios, a blue-tiled swimming pool and a barbecue area. A motor court and multiple garages also lie within about a half-acre of grounds.
McVie bought the home through a trust more than a decade ago for $5 million, records show. It had been listed for $6.25 million.
Patricia Choi and Matt Gabriel of the Choi Group were the listing agents. Akira Okubo of Family Hawaii Realty represented the buyer.
The 72-year-old McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band. Among the group's hits are "Go Your Own Way," "Rhiannon" and "Don't Stop."
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: