Weather forecaster Johnny Mountain knew exactly how hot his Pasadena house was

This meteorologist was right on the mark. Retired weather forecaster Johnny Mountain and his wife, Martha, have sold their home in Pasadena for its asking price of $3.749 million.

Set on a half-acre along a portion of Orange Grove Boulevard called Millionaire’s Row, the Mediterranean Mission-style house was built in 1927 and designed by Wallace Neff for his parents. Neff was known as an architect to the stars during Hollywood’s golden age. He designed homes for Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin, Cary Grant and Greta Garbo, among others.

Designed by Wallace Neff for his own parents, the Mediterranean Mission-style house sits on half an acre on Pasadena's "Millionaire's Row." (Shawn Bishop) (Shawn Bishop)

The elegant house has a clay-tile roof, arched windows and a loggia. The circular black-and-white marble foyer opens to a formal living room with a grand fireplace. A mahogany-paneled library adjoins the living room.

There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms within the nearly 5,200 square feet of living space.

Lawn surrounds the backyard swimming pool and spa.

Mountain, who retired in 2010, worked locally for KABC-TV and KCBS-TV during his career.

Carrie Benuska of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Gretchen Palmer of Podley Properties represented the buyer.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

New owner’s Glendale home really is his castle

Zorro creator's home in Glendale sells with a slash to the price

Palm Springs playground of actor Cary Grant lists at $13 million