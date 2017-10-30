Weather forecaster Johnny Mountain knew exactly how hot his Pasadena house was

This meteorologist was right on the mark. Retired weather forecaster Johnny Mountain and his wife, Martha, have sold their home in Pasadena for its asking price of $3.749 million.
Set on a half-acre along a portion of Orange Grove Boulevard called Millionaire’s Row, the Mediterranean Mission-style house was built in 1927 and designed by Wallace Neff for his parents. Neff was known as an architect to the stars during Hollywood’s golden age. He designed homes for Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin, Cary Grant and Greta Garbo, among others.
The elegant house has a clay-tile roof, arched windows and a loggia. The circular black-and-white marble foyer opens to a formal living room with a grand fireplace. A mahogany-paneled library adjoins the living room.
There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms within the nearly 5,200 square feet of living space.
Lawn surrounds the backyard swimming pool and spa.
Mountain, who retired in 2010, worked locally for KABC-TV and KCBS-TV during his career.
Carrie Benuska of John Aaroe Group was the listing agent. Gretchen Palmer of Podley Properties represented the buyer.
