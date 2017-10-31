Footwear mogul Jon Buscemi becomes latest notable name to part with this 1920s villa

When footwear mogul Jon Buscemi bought this Spanish-Colonial home in Los Feliz last year, he became the latest in a long line of celebrities to reside in the villa.

Over the years, owners and tenants have included actresses Natalie Portman and Olivia Wilde, singer Joe Jonas, and Oscar-winning puppeteer Brian Henson.

Now, Buscemi has become the latest to trade in his keys, selling the four-bedroom for $3.05 million, or about $200,000 more than he paid for the property last year.

This Spanish Colonial Revival villa in Los Feliz was previously owned by actresses Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde and Brian Henson. (Tom Queally) (Tom Queally)

Built in 1929, the three-level home features an exterior of white stucco walls under a red-tile roof. Saltillo tile flows from the courtyard through the front door, where vaulted ceilings hang over the entryway.

Classic details including stained glass windows, plaster and custom ironwork are on display throughout the interior, and a beamed ceiling hangs over a living room with a fireplace.

The master suite has a balcony with city and canyon views. Three other bedrooms, a screening room, library, powder room and three full bathrooms complete the home’s 3,284 square feet of interior space.

Out back, a gazebo leads down to a waterfall spa. In addition, terraced gardens and walkways dot the multi-leveled and densely landscaped grounds.

Timothy Gavin of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Steve Sanders of John Aaroe Group represented the buyer.

After designing for DC Shoe Co. and the Italian sportswear brand Lotto, Buscemi went on to co-found the Gourmet, which blends Italian and American styles of footwear, and launched the brand Buscemi.

