Power play: L.A. Kings goalie scores a quick offer for Manhattan Beach home

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick had an offer for his Manhattan Beach home after just two days on the market but is accepting backup offers for the five-bedroom house listed for $3.999 million.
Found in the Gaslamp District, a neighborhood named for its streets lined with original gas-burning lamps, the two-story home has overhanging eaves and pedestals reminiscent of both the Craftsman and Cape Cod styles. A small covered porch sits off the Dutch door entry.
Within more than 3,500 square feet of living space is an open public area consisting of a center-island kitchen, family room and dining nook. A pass-through with a sink and bar area connects the kitchen and the living and dining rooms.
French doors lead to a patio with a wall fireplace, a built-in barbecue and a kegerator. Lush landscaping completes the grounds.
Quick bought the house in 2013 for $2.83 million, records show. In April, based on 45 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in Manhattan Beach was $2.3 million, down 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s Realty is the listing agent.
Quick, 31, has twice won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Kings. The 10-year veteran was limited to 17 games last season because of injury.
He is signed through the 2022-23 season as part of a 2012 contract extension worth a reported $58 million.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Katy Perry completes $18-million deal for developer Cody Leibel's Beverly Crest home
Harry Styles of One Direction seeks $8.5 million for his Hollywood Hills West crib
Mogul’s Malibu compound changes hands off-market for $85 million
First it was the Hills, now Lauren Conrad is saying goodbye to her Pacific Palisades home