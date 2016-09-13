Former Laker Jordan Farmar seeks $3.9 million for sleek Las Vegas home

After selling his house in Tarzana last year, local basketball product Jordan Farmar is ready to part with another piece of his portfolio. The point guard, who won two NBA titles with the Lakers, has put his contemporary-style house in the Las Vegas area on the market for $3.875 million.

Completed this year, the 6,185-square-foot contemporary was awarded LEED Platinum status by the U.S. Green Building Council for its efficient and energy-saving construction.

Among green features of note are installed solar panels, intelligent fireplaces and a weather-sensitive irrigation system. Sustainable building materials were incorporated into the three-story design.

The three-story home in the Las Vegas area has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and an elevator in 6,185 square feet of space. (Shapiro & Sher Group) (Shapiro & Sher Group)

Inside, an open floor plan was designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining and features sliding glass doors that open to a central courtyard with a turf play area and a TV lounge. An upper-level viewing deck has a billiards table, a fire pit and a view of the surrounding city and mountains.

Five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a master suite outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass, a wall fireplace and a glass-enclosed shower, are among the interiors. An elevator services each floor plus a five-bay garage.

An infinity-edge swimming pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a lounge and an oversized fire feature fill out the grounds.

Gretchen McNamee of Shapiro & Sher Group, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, holds the listing.

The 29-year-old Farmar began last season as a member of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv before finishing out the year with the Memphis Grizzlies. The former UCLA Bruins star has had previous stops with the Lakers, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

