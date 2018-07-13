Retired pitcher José Contreras asks $2 million for riverfront home in the Sunshine State

Former MLB hurler José Contreras has tossed his Florida home onto the market, asking $2 million for the riverfront estate.
Found along the banks of the Caloosahatchee River, the property includes 200 feet of water frontage and a dock. The home, a two-story Traditional built in 1999, is approached by a long, gated driveway.
There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 6,500 square feet. The master suite sits on the main level, which also holds a voluminous great room full of built-ins, an office, a formal dining room and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops.
A second kitchen is found outside under a lanai. That space also boasts a brick-paver patio, a pool and spa, a gazebo and a fireplace. Interior entertaining areas include a billiards room and theater.
Stephanie Bissett of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Contreras, 46, defected from Cuba in 2002 to play in the MLB. He spent two seasons with the Yankees before being traded to the White Sox, whom he helped win a World Series title in 2005.