Judy Garland’s onetime Malibu beach house sells off-market for $3.545 million

A Malibu beach house where actress-singer Judy Garland of “The Wizard of Oz” once lived has sold in a deal completed off-market for $3.545 million.
The buyers are television and documentary writer-director-producer Cynthia Harrison-Wallach and her husband, real estate investment firm head Lewis Wallach.
Set on the sands in the Las Tunas Beach area, the Cape Cod-style house was built in 1947 and originally was owned by Garland’s second husband, stage and film director Vincente Minnelli.
Extensively renovated three years ago, the multi-level house makes the most of oceanfront living with expansive Ipe wood decking and balconies extending from the master suite. A walled and gated courtyard sits off the front.
Inside, the roughly 1,800-square-foot interior features white oak floors, built-ins and vaulted and beamed ceilings throughout. A two-sided fireplace is shared by the living and dining rooms. In the kitchen, which has been updated, marble countertops pair with Viking stainless steel appliances.
A Sonos surround-sound system is hardwired into the shake-sided home, which has two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus loft.
“It really is a special property,” real estate agent Jory Burton said. “To find something on the sand, at this price, is pretty rare.”
Burton and Heather Shorr, both with Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyers in the sale. Russell Grether and Tony Mark of Compass were the listing agents.
Harrison-Wallach is a co-creator and co-executive producer of the History Channel series “Dogfights” as well as a writer-producer for the TV movie documentary ”Rogue Waves.” More recently, she co-wrote, directed and produced the 2014 documentary short “Silver Tsunami.”
Lewis Wallach is president and chief executive of Professional Financial Investors. The Novato, Calif. property investment and management firm, founded in 1983, manages a large inventory of properties and commercial warehouse and office-suite space throughout Marin and Sonoma counties.