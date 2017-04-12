'Nip/Tuck' star Julian McMahon cuts loose from colorful Malibu home

Actor Julian McMahon of "Nip/Tuck" fame has sold his Malibu home of about a decade for $3.55 million.

Situated on more than an acre in Malibu Park, the blue-hued house has such features as an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and walls of windows that bring in natural light. Walls painted various colorful hues keep the eyes moving throughout the 3,654 square feet of interior space.

A center-island kitchen, a step-down living room, a game room and an office are among the common areas. The master suite sits on the second floor and has an ocean-view deck. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.

Outdoors, lush landscaping surrounds a blue-tiled swimming pool and spa. A volleyball court, lawns and mature trees fill out the park-like property.

The property came to market last year for $4.395 million and was listed at $3.85 million prior to the sale, records show.

Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty and Tracy Maltas of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Maltas also represented the buyer.

McMahon, 48, has credits that include the 2005 film “Fantastic Four” and the shows “Profiler” and “Charmed.” Last year, he appeared on the series “Hunters” and “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.”

