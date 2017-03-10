Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner slides into Studio City with home purchase

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who inked a new four-year, $64-million contract with the team in December, has bought a home in Studio City for $2.428 million.

Newly built last year in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood, the East Coast-inspired two-story features an oversized island in the kitchen, a wine closet beneath the stairs and crisp white wainscoting throughout. A mud room sits just beyond the front door.

The East Coast-inspired home, built last year in Studio City, features crisp white molding, pocketing glass doors and a swimming pool with a waterfall feature. (Wayne Ford) (Wayne Ford)

Other living spaces include formal living and dining rooms topped with coffered ceilings, an office, five bedrooms and 4.75 bathrooms. The master suite has a fireplace and a private terrace overlooking the front yard.

Outside, privacy hedges surround a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature. A cabana with a barbecue/bar and a changing room sits nearby.

The property had been listed for $2.449 million at the time of the sale, records show.

Michael J. Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Amber Kristin of Westside Estate Agency represented Turner, who made the purchase through a trust.

Turner, 32, hit .275 with 27 homers and 90 RBIs for the Dodgers last season, his third with the team. The Southland native and Cal State Fullerton alum has previously played for the Orioles and Mets.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Jennifer Lopez sells her Hidden Hills estate at a steep discount

Former Charger Shaun Phillips is ready to check out of Beverly Hills condo

Guitarist Scott Thurston sells Culver City rental home to bandmate Mike Campbell

TV giant Fred Silverman sells scenic Brentwood estate for $17.75 million