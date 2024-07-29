Former Dodger Justin Turner traded from Toronto to Seattle

The Seattle Mariners acquired veteran Justin Turner from Toronto in exchange for minor league outfielder RJ Schreck on Monday.

Turner is expected for now to get the bulk of playing time at first base for Seattle, but can also play third base and was the designated hitter for 71 of the 89 games he appeared in for Toronto. The 39-year-old is hitting .254 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 89 games this season for the Blue Jays, but since June 1 has batted .301 with an .800 OPS.

“This guy’s been around a long time, has gone through a lot in his career and he’s been on winning teams, he’s been on a lot of winning teams. Knows certain ways winning teams go about things,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I just think no matter what he can do on the field, I think he has plenty to give there, hopefully he can give in other areas as well in helping out some of our young guys.”

Over the last week, Turner has hit .565. He played in nine consecutive postseasons with the Dodgers, hitting .270 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 86 games.

“Justin has been one of the most productive corner infield bats in the league for over a decade,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. “With his track record at the plate and extensive experience in the postseason, he is a valuable addition to both our lineup and clubhouse.”