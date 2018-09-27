Kardashian-Jenner clan scoops up a modern mansion in La Quinta for a cool $12 million

The real estate wheels keep on turning for the Kardashian-Jenner family. A trust linked to the clan just shelled out $12 million for a minimalist mansion in La Quinta’s Madison Club community, according to the Desert Sun.
Details are foggy on which member of the family snapped up the 11,000-square-foot home, but the Sun noted that the Lou Ethel Wyatt Family Trust, which bought the estate, is linked to family matriarch Kris Jenner.
The sale represents an eastward expansion for the group, whose properties mostly lie in Los Angeles County hot spots like Calabasas, Malibu, Hidden Hills and Bel-Air.
Built in 2016, the modern estate offers seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a host of expansive living spaces. Modern chandeliers top the kitchen and dining room in the open floor plan, and the indoor-outdoor living room holds a built-in fireplace.
Out front, there’s a courtyard with parallel fire pits. In the back, pocketing doors unfold to a sleek covered patio that takes in golf course and mountain views. A massive infinity-edge swimming pool fills out the rest of the nearly one-acre grounds.
Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing.
According to the Multiple Listing Service, the estate hit the market in June for $15 million. Before the home was built, the property last traded hands three years ago for $2.15 million.
Last year, Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian West, each bought condos in the upscale Avanti community in Calabasas. The 15th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a reality series that follows the family, premiered in August.