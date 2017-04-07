BREAKING NEWS
'Vampire Diaries' star Kat Graham lists her tranquil retreat in Hollywood Hills

Actress-singer Kat Graham, who appears in the supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries,” has put her gated home in Hollywood Hills on the market for just shy of $1.3 million.

The Spanish-style two-story was built in 1927 and is reached through a courtyard entry. Creeping vines, lush landscaping and a bubbling fountain give the front of the house a tranquil vibe. A second-story balcony overlooks the courtyard.

Beyond a rustic front door, the 2,174 square feet of living space include a living room with beamed ceilings, an updated kitchen, a den, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Separate meditation and music rooms provide space for relaxation and/or creative output.

Tall hedges surround the backyard, which has a tiled patio.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent, according to the MLS. The exact list price is $1,299,999.

Graham, 27, is known for her roles in “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “17 Again” (2009). She has appeared on “The Vampire Diaries” since 2009, the show’s first season.

As a singer, she has worked with such artists as will.i.am, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

She bought the house five years ago for $849,000, records show.

