Encino house that Katie Cassidy has up for lease is outfitted for an actress

“Arrow” star Katie Cassidy has put a house she owns in Encino up for lease at $14,000 a month, long-term.
The Midcentury Modern-style home, built in 1958, is outfitted for an actress or model with a room-size dressing closet devoted to organized storage and makeup/prep space. Also within the nearly 3,000 square feet of interiors, entered through double doors, are a kitchen with a waterfall island, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Wide plank flooring, walls of windows and skylights add to the feeling of spaciousness.
The yard contains a swimming pool and spa. There are mountain views.
Cassidy, 31, also appears on the current series “The Flash.” Her film work includes “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (2010), “Click” (2006) and “When a Stranger Calls” (2006). Her father was ’70s pop and television star David Cassidy (readers of a certain age may insert swoon here).
Amber Kristin of Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent.