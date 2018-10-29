Encino house that Katie Cassidy has up for lease is outfitted for an actress

The Midcentury Modern-style home, built in 1958, is outfitted for an actress or model with a room-size dressing closet devoted to organized storage and makeup/prep space. Also within the nearly 3,000 square feet of interiors, entered through double doors, are a kitchen with a waterfall island, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Wide plank flooring, walls of windows and skylights add to the feeling of spaciousness.