Kim and Kanye’s former Bel-Air mansion hits the market for $18 million

The minimalist mansion that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold last year is back to the market at $18 million.
Ukrainian billionaire and aspiring singer Marina Acton is the seller. She bought it from the ultra-famous couple last November for $17.8 million, records show.
Set on nearly an acre in the guard-gated community of Bel Air Crest, the property forsakes hyper-luxury flourishes for the austere. Walls of glass bring color into the spare interior, which otherwise features a palette of white and gray.
There’s a fireplace in the two-story living room. In the center-island kitchen, stainless steel appliances interrupt the monochromatic scheme. Seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a massive master suite with a freestanding tub, round out the 9,000-square-foot floor plan.
In the grassy backyard, a swimming pool, spa and pavilion take in panoramic canyon and mountain views.
Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
West and Kardashian picked up the home five years ago for $9 million, records show. Before their renovations, it was a Mediterranean-style villa filled with wrought-iron rails, parquet floors and wood-beamed ceilings.
West, 41, has released two albums this summer: “Ye,” a solo record, and “Kids See Ghosts,” a collaboration with Kid Cudi. Kardashian, 37, rose to fame alongside her family via the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
The pair married four years ago, and they currently own a French country-style compound in Hidden Hills.