BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Kylie Jenner gets $3.15 million for her glammed-up starter home in Calabasas

Neal J. Leitereg
Contact Reporter

Reality television personality and social media star Kylie Jenner has officially parted ways with her home in Calabasas, selling the renovated two-story for $3.15 million.

The Tuscan-inspired contemporary, built in 2006, was extensively updated by the 19-year-old during her two years of ownership. Ebony-stained floors, designer tilework and crystal hardware are among the new-look details. One of the six bedrooms was refashioned as a “glam room.”

A great room, a center-island kitchen and a home theater also lie within 4,851 square feet of space. Separate walk-in and accessory closets highlight the redone master suite.

Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a covered loggia, a swimming pool and spa and a cabana with a bar/barbecue. There’s also a three-car garage.

The property originally came up for sale last summer at $3.9 million and was more recently listed for $3.3 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service

Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent. April Lopez of RE/MAX Traditions represented the buyer.

Jenner is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Last year she launched the makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.

She owns other property in Hidden Hills.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Entourage' star moves his base of operations to Mt. Olympus

Matthew Perry drops $20 million on full-floor penthouse in Century City

O.J. Simpson's former Miami home is for sale at nearly $1.3 million

Casa de Glade, Hollywood Hills home of Doris Roberts, sells for $2 million

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
79°