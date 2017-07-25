Kylie Jenner gets $3.15 million for her glammed-up starter home in Calabasas

Reality television personality and social media star Kylie Jenner has officially parted ways with her home in Calabasas, selling the renovated two-story for $3.15 million.

The Tuscan-inspired contemporary, built in 2006, was extensively updated by the 19-year-old during her two years of ownership. Ebony-stained floors, designer tilework and crystal hardware are among the new-look details. One of the six bedrooms was refashioned as a “glam room.”

A great room, a center-island kitchen and a home theater also lie within 4,851 square feet of space. Separate walk-in and accessory closets highlight the redone master suite.

The two-story Mediterranean in Calabasas features contemporary interiors with textured tile accents, modern fixtures and gothic wallpaper. (Riley Jamison) (Riley Jamison)

Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a covered loggia, a swimming pool and spa and a cabana with a bar/barbecue. There’s also a three-car garage.

The property originally came up for sale last summer at $3.9 million and was more recently listed for $3.3 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service

Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent. April Lopez of RE/MAX Traditions represented the buyer.

Jenner is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Last year she launched the makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.

She owns other property in Hidden Hills.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Entourage' star moves his base of operations to Mt. Olympus

Matthew Perry drops $20 million on full-floor penthouse in Century City

O.J. Simpson's former Miami home is for sale at nearly $1.3 million

Casa de Glade, Hollywood Hills home of Doris Roberts, sells for $2 million