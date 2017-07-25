Kylie Jenner gets $3.15 million for her glammed-up starter home in Calabasas

Reality television personality and social media star Kylie Jenner has officially parted ways with her home in Calabasas, selling the renovated two-story for $3.15 million.
The Tuscan-inspired contemporary, built in 2006, was extensively updated by the 19-year-old during her two years of ownership. Ebony-stained floors, designer tilework and crystal hardware are among the new-look details. One of the six bedrooms was refashioned as a “glam room.”
A great room, a center-island kitchen and a home theater also lie within 4,851 square feet of space. Separate walk-in and accessory closets highlight the redone master suite.
Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a covered loggia, a swimming pool and spa and a cabana with a bar/barbecue. There’s also a three-car garage.
The property originally came up for sale last summer at $3.9 million and was more recently listed for $3.3 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service
Tomer Fridman of Compass was the listing agent. April Lopez of RE/MAX Traditions represented the buyer.
Jenner is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Last year she launched the makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.
She owns other property in Hidden Hills.
