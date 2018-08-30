Hancock Park home seen in ‘L.A. Confidential’ seeks $3.5 million

For fans of neo-noir films of the 1990s, this Hancock Park home may look familiar. The Spanish-vibe estate, on the market for $3.5 million, was featured as the home of actress Kim Basinger’s character in the 1997 film “L.A. Confidential.”
The handsome house, built in 1923, was a fitting complement to Basinger’s Lynn Bracken, an actress-turned-prostitute modeled to resemble starlet Veronica Lake. Today, found along the fairway of the Wilshire Country Club golf course, the property still looks silver-screen ready.
Arched doorways, wrought-iron accents and hardwood floors contribute to the Old World charm of the 4,600-square-foot house.
A red-hued front door opens directly to a two-story great room anchored by a tile-trimmed fireplace. Elsewhere on the main level, there’s a kitchen, office and indoor-outdoor dining room topped by a chandelier.
Five bedrooms and five bathrooms round out the floor plan. A rooftop deck and a balcony off the master suite survey the nearly half-acre grounds, which have a patio and swimming pool surrounded by lawn and gardens.
Susanna Nagy of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent.