Laguna Beach house strikes a contemporary poise

This custom-built house is set in the Montage Ocean Estates area of Laguna Beach. The contemporary combines concrete, stone and polished wood surfaces to create a warm modern ambiance. Bronze-encased floor-to-ceiling windows and doors and 14-foot ceilings bring in abundant light and expansive views of the ocean.

Address: 21 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Price: $21.995 million

The contemporary concrete, stone and wood house is set in the Montage Ocean Estates neighborhood of Laguna Beach. (Western Exposure) (Western Exposure)

Built: 2010

Lot size: 14,026 square feet

House size: 7,515 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Four master suites with custom cabinetry, butler’s pantry, gym, 3,000-square-foot basement, radiant heat flooring, infinity pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, lower courtyard with firepit, two-story waterfall, three-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92651 ZIP Code in May was $1.925 million based on 45 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.4% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Shana Spitzer, (949) 338-1070, and Laura Roche, (949) 717-6000, both with Villa Real Estate

