Lance Armstrong relists his Austin estate at a reduced $7.5 million

Former road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong has relisted his gated Austin estate for sale at $7.5 million.
The 1924 home, which had been priced at one time at $8.25 million, has been remodeled and is decorated with pieces from his distinctive art collection in the listing photos.
Some 8,200 square feet of interiors include a foyer, a formal living room, two dining rooms, a wine cellar, six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The master suite has dual bathrooms, dual closets and a sitting area. The living and family rooms have fireplaces.
The nearly half-acre lot contains a swimming pool with fountains and a cabana with a bathroom and kitchenette. There's also a covered outdoor living area.
Armstrong, 46, won the Tour de France seven times, but was later stripped of his titles for doping offenses. He has owned the home since 2013.
Laura Gottesman of Gottesman Residential Real Estate is the listing agent.
Twitter: @laurenebeale