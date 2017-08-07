Soccer’s Landon Donovan cuts close tie to Staples Center

Onetime L.A. Galaxy great Landon Donovan has sold a Staples Center-close condominium in downtown Los Angeles that he owned in a trust for its asking price of $1.995 million.

The southwest-corner unit in the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live features high ceilings, contemporary interiors and walls of windows with city, mountain and ocean views.

The 1,920-square-foot open-plan space contains a living room area, an eat-in kitchen, an office nook, two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The southwest-corner unit at the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live building has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,920 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The building offers a rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center and valet and concierge services. Two covered parking spaces come with the unit.

Donovan, 35, came out of retirement last year to rejoin the Galaxy, playing in nine games and scoring once, before calling it quits again in December. The six-time winner of the MLS Cup is the all-time leader in goals and assists in Major League Soccer.

The property previously sold five years ago for $1.55 million, property records show. It was leased out in 2015 at $8,000 a month.

Yvonne Arias of the Property Lab was the listing agent. Beata Mandell of the Executive Realty Group represented the buyer.

