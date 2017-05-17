Galaxy great Landon Donovan looks to retire high-rise condo at L.A. Live

Former L.A. Galaxy star Landon Donovan needed all of one week to find a buyer for his condominium in downtown Los Angeles, but is still “accepting backup offers” for the unit priced at $1.995 million.

Found within the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live building, the southwest-corner unit features high ceilings, ultra-contemporary interiors and walls of windows that bring in city-to-ocean views.

Within the 1,920 square feet of open-plan space is a living room area, an eat-in kitchen, an office nook, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Modern fixtures, tilework and marble flooring are among appointments found in the master suite.

The southwest-corner unit at the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live building has two bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,920 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Two covered parking spaces are included with the unit. The building also offers such resident amenities as a rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center and valet and concierge services.

The property last changed hands five years ago for $1.55 million, property records show.

Yvonne Arias of The Property Lab holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Donovan, 35, came out of retirement last year to rejoin a depleted Galaxy team, playing in nine games and scoring once, before retiring again in December. The six-time winner of the MLS Cup is the all-time leader in goals and assists in Major League Soccer and with the U.S. national team.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

