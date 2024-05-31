Galaxy sign Riqui Puig to a contract extension through 2027

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig has recorded 17 goals and 21 assists in 61 games played (59 starts) across all competitions since joining the Galaxy in 2022.

The Galaxy have signed midfielder Riqui Puig to a contract extension through the end of the 2027 MLS season. Financial terms of the designated-player deal were not announced but it is expected to include a substantial raise from the $2.5 million he is guaranteed this season.

Puig, 24, has recorded 17 goals and 21 assists in 61 games played (59 starts) across all competitions in parts of three seasons with the Galaxy. This year he has five goals and a team-leading eight assists in 15 games and leads MLS in touches (1,603), passes attempted (1,440), passes completed (1,270), multi-assist games (3), distance covered in possession (78.93 km) and fouls suffered (44).

“We are incredibly excited that Riqui has extended his commitment to the Galaxy through 2027,” Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement. “Riqui has been an elite midfielder during his time in MLS and ensuring that he will remain a critical piece of our team was crucial as we continue our pursuit of putting a championship-caliber squad on the field.”

Puig, a 2023 MLS all-star, joined the Galaxy from Spanish club Barcelona in August 2022.

“Riqui is a unique talent and an extreme competitor,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney. “This extension is both a recognition of what Riqui has accomplished, as well as a symbol of our mutual belief and commitment that we can win championships with him as a centerpiece of our team. We are excited that Riqui is settled here in LA, as the pursuit for our sixth MLS Cup continues.”

The Galaxy (7-2-7), unbeaten in their last six games and second in the Western Conference table, travel to Chicago to face the Fire on Saturday.