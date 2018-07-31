Former TV production head Larry Lyttle seeks a buyer for leafy Palisades Craftsman

Producer and entertainment executive Larry Lyttle, who oversaw production of the syndicated courtroom shows “Judge Judy” and “Judge Joe Brown,” is listing his home in Pacific Palisades for sale at $11.8 million.
Set behind gates and tall hedges, the shake-sided Craftsman appears right at home among mature landscaping and trees. Lyttle bought the property more than two decades ago and commissioned architect Warren Wolf Wagner to add a second story to the 1956-built house. The leafy half-acre lot was done by Santa Monica-based architect Dennis Gibbens.
Open-plan living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms are within more than 5,600 square feet of living space.
There are fireplaces in the living room, family room and master bedroom. A sitting room, his and hers bathrooms and a pair of walk-in closets comprise the master suite.
Outside, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a built-in barbecue and patio space for entertaining. A wide terrace balcony creates additional living space along the home’s wide front.
Lyttle served as an executive with Warner Bros. Television and was president of Spelling Television before leading Big Ticket Productions in the same role. In addition to the courtroom shows, he developed such series as “Murphy Brown,” “Night Court” and “Moesha.”
Television producer turned real estate agent Robert Morton, who is a member of the Smith & Berg Partners team with Pacific Union International, holds the listing.