TV writer Larry Reitzer and violinist Matthew Funes list restored Tudor in Los Feliz

Television writer Larry Reitzer and his husband, studio violinist Matthew Funes, have put their home in historic Los Feliz on the market for $2.499 million.

Reitzer and Funes lovingly restored the 1929 Tudor-style home during their six years of ownership. They are selling because they bought another home in Hawaii.

Known as the Hunter Residence, the Arthur H. Stibolt-designed home boasts such details as coved and cathedral-style ceilings, exposed beams and original stained glass windows. Arched doorways and built-ins lend a whimsical note throughout the two-story.

The Tudor-style house, known as the Hunter Residence, was designed by architect Arthur H. Stibolt and built in 1929. (Keller Williams Realty) (Keller Williams Realty)

The 4,630 square feet of living space include a grand living room with fireplace, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen, an elevator, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master bathroom retains its artful period tile, and a lower media room has a wet bar.

Outside, the tiered grounds have steps and pathways that connect various sitting areas, patios and gardens. A lookout spot at the rear of the property takes in city light and mountain views.

Dorothy Carter of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

Reitzer has credits that include the shows “Spin City,” “Just Shoot Me!” and “Ugly Betty.” More recently he created and was executive producer of the children’s series “Hyperlinked” on YouTube Red.

Funes has toured with such artists as Barbra Streisand, Madonna and Eric Clapton. He has contributed to the scores for such films as “Toy Story,” “The Fast and the Furious” and “La La Land.”

