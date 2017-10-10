Comedian Larry Wilmore puts Mediterranean condo in Pasadena up for sale

Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
Comedian-writer-producer Larry Wilmore has listed a condominium in Pasadena for sale at $1.149 million.

Found within a 1986-built Mediterranean-style building, the pied-a-terre features a two-story entry that leads to an open living and dining area with a fireplace and wet bar. The eat-in chef’s kitchen has been updated with pendant lighting, a tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

A separate sitting room adjoins the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and updated bathroom. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within 2,800 square feet of interior space.

There’s also an attached two-car garage.

Wilmore, 55, has writing and producing credits that include the sketch comedy “In Living Color” and the sitcoms “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “Black-ish.”

The former “Daily Show” contributor hosted his own series, “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” from 2015 to 2016. More recently, Wilmore co-created the HBO show “Insecure.”

He bought the property two years ago for $980,000, records show.

Cynthia Salcido of Partners Trust Real Estate Brokerage holds the listing.

