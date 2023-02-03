Advertisement
California

California Pizza Kitchen founder lists Beverly Park estate for $48.5 million

A French Normandy-style mansion has a circular driveway with a fountain and greenery nearby
Built in 1992, the French Normandy-style mansion sits on nearly three acres with a tennis court, rose garden and 70-foot-long swimming pool.
(Carolwood Estates)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
The house that pizza built is hitting the market in Beverly Crest, where a French Normandy-style mansion owned by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Larry Flax just surfaced for sale at $48.5 million.

Flax co-founded the restaurant chain in 1985, and records show he picked up the property newly built seven years later.

Spanning nearly three acres, the compound sits in coveted Beverly Park, a gated community within Beverly Crest, one of the ritziest enclaves in all of Southern California where stars such as Magic Johnson, Denzel Washington and Sylvester Stallone have owned homes. The cheapest option currently up for sale in the neighborhood is $33 million; the most expensive — Mark Wahlberg’s place — is asking $79.5 million.

Flax’s home is a European-inspired showplace filled with marble and stone. It holds five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms across more than 14,000 square feet. The guesthouse adds a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms in 1,400 square feet.

The family room has furniture and a fireplace and overlooks the lawn.
1/14
The family room.  (Carolwood Estates)
The dining room.
2/14
The dining room is surrounded by tall windows and has a dinning set.  (Carolwood Estates)
The wood paneled library with tables and chairs.
3/14
The library.  (Carolwood Estates)
The bedroom with bed and a separate sitting area.
4/14
The bedroom.  (Carolwood Estates)
The carpeted movie theater with leather recliners an decorative panels on the ceiling.
5/14
The movie theater.  (Carolwood Estates)
The rectangular outdoor pool sits next to the home amid greenery.
6/14
The pool.  (Carolwood Estates)
The grassy backyard with the home and a hill in the background.
7/14
The backyard.  (Carolwood Estates)
The tennis court is next to the home and greenery.
8/14
The tennis court.  (Carolwood Estates)
The long rectangular reflecting pool has a statue at one end and tall hedges.
9/14
The reflecting pool.  (Carolwood Estates)
The guesthouse is near the pool in a night scene.
10/14
The guesthouse.  (Carolwood Estates)
The patio has an overhang and overlooks the pool in a night scene.
11/14
The patio.  (Carolwood Estates)
The exterior of the home and the driveway in a night scene.
12/14
The exterior.  (Carolwood Estates)
The French Normandy-style mansion in the daytime behind a circular driveway and fountain amid greenery.
13/14
The French Normandy-style mansion.  (Carolwood Estates)
Aerial view of the estate showing the home, pool, tennis court and driveway.
14/14
Aerial view of the estate.  (Carolwood Estates)

A motor court marks the entry, leading into dramatic spaces such as a golden-domed foyer with a sweeping staircase, a French-style library lined with wood and a formal dining room with coved ceilings and hand-painted walls.

Another highlight comes in the limestone-clad family room, which features a marble fireplace and built-in bar. It overlooks a backyard complete with a tennis court, rose garden, 70-foot-long swimming pool and reflecting pool anchored by a statue of the Greek mythological figures Daphne and Apollo.

Linda May of Carolwood Estates and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

CaliforniaReal Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

