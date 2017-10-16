Bel-Air house now related to actress Laura Breckenridge

Actress Laura Breckenridge, known for the comedy-drama series “Related,” has bought a Bel-Air house for slightly more than $2 million.

The Traditional-style home, built in 1960, is entered through double doors that open to a foyer. The formal living room has a centerpiece fireplace, glass doors that open to a patio and built-ins. A breakfast room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are also within the nearly 2,700 square feet of living space.

The Traditional-style house in Bel-Air was built in 1960. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Outdoors, there’s a swimming pool and a lounge area.

Breckenridge, 34, has credits include a stint on Broadway in a revival of “The Crucible” and numerous films. This year she appeared in the comedy crime drama “Bull.”

Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty had the listing. Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented Breckenridge.

