Lauren Conrad sells her serene Spanish-style home in Pacific Palisades for $4.75 million

Reality star turned fashion designer Lauren Conrad has sold her home in Pacific Palisades for $4.75 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The Spanish-style house, built in 2004, sits at the end of a long drive and has an arched pass-through decorated in bright Malibu tile. A rustic clay-tile roof, arched doors and windows and a rotunda entry are among the other character details.
Inside, the approximately 5,900 square feet of white-walled space features wide-plank flooring, French doors and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. The center-island kitchen has been refreshed with white subway tile, hardware and modern fixtures. Other living spaces include living and dining rooms, an office, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and powder room.
Outdoors, the park-like setting includes two patios, a built-in barbecue and a broad fireplace. A waterslide and spa accompany the swimming pool.
The property had been listed for sale at $4.995 million. It previously changed hands two years ago for $4.4 million, records show.
Cary Glenn of Main Beach Realty and Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Realty were the co-listing agents. Ferrari also represented the buyer in the sale.
Conrad, 31, is known for her appearances on the MTV show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and the spinoff “The Hills.” She has since authored multiple books and launched the fashion line LC Lauren Conrad.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Paul Pierce gets his price and more for Cheviot Hills home he bought for his mom
My Favorite Room: Lorraine Toussaint's day rises and sets with her ritual luxuries
L.A. Chargers’ Antonio Gates hauls in a buyer for his Poway estate
Derek Hough of 'DWTS' seeks a tidy return on Sherman Oaks investment property