Lauren Conrad sells her serene Spanish-style home in Pacific Palisades for $4.75 million

Reality star turned fashion designer Lauren Conrad has sold her home in Pacific Palisades for $4.75 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The Spanish-style house, built in 2004, sits at the end of a long drive and has an arched pass-through decorated in bright Malibu tile. A rustic clay-tile roof, arched doors and windows and a rotunda entry are among the other character details.

The two-story home in Pacific Palisades sits on more than an acre of grounds with a swimming pool, two patios and an outdoor fireplace. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Inside, the approximately 5,900 square feet of white-walled space features wide-plank flooring, French doors and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. The center-island kitchen has been refreshed with white subway tile, hardware and modern fixtures. Other living spaces include living and dining rooms, an office, five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and powder room.

Outdoors, the park-like setting includes two patios, a built-in barbecue and a broad fireplace. A waterslide and spa accompany the swimming pool.

The property had been listed for sale at $4.995 million. It previously changed hands two years ago for $4.4 million, records show.

Cary Glenn of Main Beach Realty and Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Realty were the co-listing agents. Ferrari also represented the buyer in the sale.

Conrad, 31, is known for her appearances on the MTV show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and the spinoff “The Hills.” She has since authored multiple books and launched the fashion line LC Lauren Conrad.

Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Paul Pierce gets his price and more for Cheviot Hills home he bought for his mom

My Favorite Room: Lorraine Toussaint's day rises and sets with her ritual luxuries

L.A. Chargers’ Antonio Gates hauls in a buyer for his Poway estate

Derek Hough of 'DWTS' seeks a tidy return on Sherman Oaks investment property