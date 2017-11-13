Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Designers pick up a designer-done pad in gated Malibu community

Lauren Beale
Hot Property

Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the designers behind the Chrome Hearts lifestyle brand, have bought a showplace in Malibu for $7.25 million.

Set in a gated community, the 1980s home has been renovated into a stylish modern home that looks like it doesn’t even need more designers weighing in. The 3,653 square feet of living space include a seamless high-ceiling great room where living and dining areas are set side-by-side. An eight-chair island provides a visual dividing line from the kitchen.

Designed for entertaining, the living space extends outdoors. where there’s a deck with an outdoor kitchen and bar, an oversized spa and a swimming pool.

Other features include a sauna, a steam shower, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property previously changed hands in 2014 for $5.5 million.

The Starks design line includes furniture, jewelry and accessories.

Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Kim Basinger parts ways with the house next door in Woodland Hills

Flower-wrapped home near Venice blooms on the market for $2.89 million

‘Glee’ alum Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau list urban oasis in Hollywood Hills

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°