Designers pick up a designer-done pad in gated Malibu community

Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the designers behind the Chrome Hearts lifestyle brand, have bought a showplace in Malibu for $7.25 million.
Set in a gated community, the 1980s home has been renovated into a stylish modern home that looks like it doesn’t even need more designers weighing in. The 3,653 square feet of living space include a seamless high-ceiling great room where living and dining areas are set side-by-side. An eight-chair island provides a visual dividing line from the kitchen.
Designed for entertaining, the living space extends outdoors. where there’s a deck with an outdoor kitchen and bar, an oversized spa and a swimming pool.
Other features include a sauna, a steam shower, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The property previously changed hands in 2014 for $5.5 million.
The Starks design line includes furniture, jewelry and accessories.
Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
