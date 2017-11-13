Designers pick up a designer-done pad in gated Malibu community

Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the designers behind the Chrome Hearts lifestyle brand, have bought a showplace in Malibu for $7.25 million.

Set in a gated community, the 1980s home has been renovated into a stylish modern home that looks like it doesn’t even need more designers weighing in. The 3,653 square feet of living space include a seamless high-ceiling great room where living and dining areas are set side-by-side. An eight-chair island provides a visual dividing line from the kitchen.

The nearly 3,700-square-foot modern home is set in a gated community in Malibu. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Designed for entertaining, the living space extends outdoors. where there’s a deck with an outdoor kitchen and bar, an oversized spa and a swimming pool.

Other features include a sauna, a steam shower, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The property previously changed hands in 2014 for $5.5 million.

The Starks design line includes furniture, jewelry and accessories.

Chad Rogers of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Kim Basinger parts ways with the house next door in Woodland Hills

Flower-wrapped home near Venice blooms on the market for $2.89 million

‘Glee’ alum Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau list urban oasis in Hollywood Hills