French mega-mansion fetches $56 million in Bel-Air

Le Belvedere, a lavish French chateau-inspired mansion built for real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, has traded hands in Bel-Air for a whopping $56 million.
The opulent estate was bought by a limited liability company linked to Max Fowles-Pazdro, a private equity investor and lifestyle entrepreneur, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Box gardens, fountains and an infinity pool populate the 2.2-acre grounds, but the show-stopping scenes lie inside the estate. Clocking in at over 35,000 square feet, the home opens to a stately foyer with intricate molding and a chandelier.
Interior highlights include a swanky ballroom, a Moroccan-themed entertaining room, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a Turkish hammam spa and an elegant theater room flanked by murals. The eat-in kitchen is adorned in brick and wood.
Ten bedrooms, including two master suites, and 14 bathrooms round out the floor plan.
After having it built in 2007, Hadid, father to supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, sold the estate for $50 million in 2010. It hit the market in 2016 asking $85 million, but it was more recently listed for $72 million.
Joyce Rey and Stacy Gottula of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland, along with David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency, represented the buyer.
