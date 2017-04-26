Lee Rocker’s rockin' Moroccan spread in Laguna Beach returns at $10.5 million

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats and his wife, fashion designer Deborah Drucker, have put their longtime Laguna Beach home back up for sale at $10.5 million.

Tucked away in Emerald Bay, the Moroccan-vibe mansion was previously listed for sale at $11.5 million, or for lease at $40,000 a month. Records show the couple bought the property in 1998 for $1.075 million; the Marvin Taff-designed house was completed the following year.

The roughly 6,800-square-foot house is reached through a front courtyard and has an artful staircase that leads up to the arched front door. Colorful tile stair risers add a decorative touch to the stairs. Cascading arches surround the entry.

The Moroccan-vibe estate in Laguna Beach was designed by Marvin Taff and completed in 1999. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

The arched details continue in the dining room, which has a curved wall of glass that looks onto a garden alcove. In the chef’s kitchen, which has an island/bar and a tiled backsplash, a wall of arched windows takes in the ocean and coastline.

Other living areas include a home theater, a wood-lined library/office, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The master suite has a black-and-yellow tiled fireplace and a sitting room for two.

Outdoors, there’s a large terrace for entertaining, a kitchen and a swimming pool and spa.

Rocker, 55, is the co-founder and bassist for the Stray Cats. The rockabilly group, which last toured in 2009, has hits that include “Look at That Cadillac,” “Rock This Town” and “Stray Cat Strut.”

Drucker launched her eponymous line, which she describes on her website as “Uptown meets Rock n’ Roll,” three years ago. She is the daughter of Severin Wunderman, the designer and businessman behind the Gucci timepiece brand.

