Leonardo DiCaprio buys Los Feliz home from Moby, but he won’t be living there

Leonardo DiCaprio was the buyer of the Los Feliz home musician-restaurateur Moby sold earlier this month for $4.91 million. The Oscar-winning actor bought the English Traditional home through a trust for a family member, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.
Built in 1926 and boasting many original details, the stately residence was renovated by Moby during his two years of ownership. Among the features are groin vault ceilings, custom millwork and fireplace mantles with elaborate detailing.
Within 4,644 square feet of living space is an updated eat-in kitchen, a grand living room and a family room with built-ins. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a lower-level guest suite with a hidden passage that connects to a steam room.
The walled and gated property is surrounded by a small forest of evergreen trees and has a swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere is a newly added covered patio/lounge.
Patrick Martin and Gwen Banta of Sotheby's International Realty were the listing agents. Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, represented DiCaprio.
Moby, 52, in March released his 15th studio album, "Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt." The musician became a household name in the 1990s for his electronic dance music, including the 1999 hit electronica album "Play."
DiCaprio, 43, won an Academy Award for his leading role in the 2015 epic "The Revenant." Prior to that, he garnered Oscar consideration for his work in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993), "The Aviator" (2004), "Blood Diamond" (2005) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).
