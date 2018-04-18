Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham gets a landslide $19 million for Brentwood build

Longtime Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham has sold a newly built home in Brentwood for $19 million.
The singer-songwriter and guitarist bought the property five years ago for $5.8 million, and the house was completed last year. It had been listed for as much as $22.5 million, records show.
The three-story house offers a modern spin on Georgian style and has wood-shingle siding, dormer windows and white trim that stands out against its sand-colored exterior. White columns support a trimmed balcony that sits above the black-hued front door.
Within more than 11,000 square feet of white-walled interior are living and dining rooms, dual kitchens, a library and a screening room. There are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a multiroom master suite.
A guest house sits across from the swimming pool, offering additional living space. The fenced and gated home sits on a little over three-quarters of an acre with terraces, a fire pit, an outdoor shower and formal landscaping.
David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent. Offer also represented the buyer.
Buckingham, 68, gained fame as the frontman and lead guitarist for the British American rock band Fleetwood Mac. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 1998.
Last year, he and Christine McVie released the album "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie." The collaborative effort coincided with the launch of a 38-week tour that wrapped up in November. A farewell tour for Fleetwood Mac is reportedly planned for later this year.
