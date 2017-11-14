‘New Girl’ creator Liz Meriwether lands Tony Shalhoub's old spot in Windsor Square

Playwright-screenwriter Liz Meriwether has bought a Windsor Square home with Hollywood pedigree for $4.125 million.

The Mediterranean Revival-style house, which dates to 1922, was previously owned for more than two decades by “Monk” star Tony Shalhoub and his wife, actress Brooke Adams. Shalhoub and Adams sold the property a year ago for $3.6 million, The Times previously reported.

Set on more than a third of an acre, the roughly 4,400-square-foot house features such classic details as hardwood floors, wainscoting and wood paneling. The center-island kitchen and bathrooms were recently updated.

The 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style house sits on close to half an acre with drought-tolerant gardens, outdoor dining areas and a swimming pool and spa. (Shooting LA) (Shooting LA)

Living spaces include a formal living room with a fireplace, a dining room and an office/den. Including the guest studio, which sits above the garage, there are five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Multiple patios, an outdoor kitchen, a saltwater swimming pool and a meditation area fill the grounds.

Lisa Hutchins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Heather T. Roy of Teles Properties represented the buyer, who made the purchase through a blind trust.

Meriwether, 36, is known as the creator of the long-running sitcom “New Girl.” Her other credits include the romantic comedy “No Strings Attached” (2011). This year she has received pilot production commitments from Fox for new single-camera comedy projects.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

