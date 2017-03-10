Los Feliz bungalow is on its own space-time continuum

Nearly a century spans the distance between this Los Feliz bungalow’s classic exterior and its contemporary open-plan interior. A skylight and glass door bring light into the galley kitchen. High ceilings add a sense of spaciousness.

Address: 1747 N. New Hampshire Ave., Los Angeles 90027

Price: $539,000

The tidy Los Feliz bungalow was built in 1921. (Stephanie Wiley) (Stephanie Wiley)

Built: 1921

Lot size: 1,912 square feet

House size: 480 square feet (per public record), one bedroom, one bathroom

Features: Living room, stainless-steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, breakfast area, laminate flooring, patio, fenced back yard

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90027 ZIP Code in January was $2.233 million based on 10 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 93.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Lotoya Bailey, Barbano Realty, (323) 599-0089

Lauren Beale

