New Los Feliz community redefines the six-pack

One of six residences ranging in size from 1,725 to 2,041 square feet, this eco-friendly house features state-of-the-art green technologies. Newly built by WCH Communities, the contemporary home includes three levels of living space, multiple balconies and an attached two-car garage. The rooftop deck has 360-degree views of city lights, sunsets and L.A.’s iconic landmarks.

Address: 1759 N. New Hampshire Ave., Los Angeles 90027

Price: $1.069 million

Although structurally independent, the home is part of an intimate community of six residences. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 1,518 square feet

House size: 1,757 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Second-level living room, dining room and kitchen; breakfast bar; oak plank flooring; custom stone and tile work; designer fixtures

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90027 ZIP Code in February was $1.69 million based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 30.3% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001; Taylor Morphy, (626) 376-2086, and Swan Moon, (310) 658-6370, all with Compass

