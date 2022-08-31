Advertisement
Beck asks $2.95 million for musician-friendly home in Los Feliz

The Craftsman-style home sits on a steep hillside lot.
Built in 1948 but updated since, the Craftsman-style home sits on a steep hillside lot and opens to a leafy, terraced backyard.
(Jason Harlem)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Grammy-winning musician Beck is shopping around his Craftsman-style home in the hills of Los Feliz for $2.95 million — nearly triple the $1.045 million he paid for it in 2014.

The price hike is a result of the work Beck put into the property during his eight-year stay. Listing photos show he turned the place into a musician’s haven, soundproofing the living spaces and converting the garage into a music studio and movie theater.

It’s perched in the Oaks, a celebrity-filled enclave on the west side of the neighborhood where actors such as Zac Efron and Melissa McCarthy have owned houses. Built in 1948, the hillside home now boasts a chic gray exterior that gives way to warm living spaces loaded with picture windows and hardwood floors.

The soundproof living room.  (Jason Harlem)
The soundproof living room.  (Jason Harlem)
The dining area.  (Jason Harlem)
The dining area.  (Jason Harlem)
The kitchen.  (Jason Harlem)
The kitchen.  (Jason Harlem)
The bedroom.  (Jason Harlem)
The bedroom.  (Jason Harlem)
The theater.  (Jason Harlem)
The theater.  (Jason Harlem)
The patio.  (Jason Harlem)
The patio.  (Jason Harlem)
The outdoor dining area.  (Jason Harlem)
The outdoor dining area.  (Jason Harlem)
The fire pit.  (Jason Harlem)
The fire pit.  (Jason Harlem)
The Craftsman-style home.  (Jason Harlem)
The Craftsman-style home.  (Jason Harlem)

The open floor plan combines three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining area and marble-splashed kitchen across 2,364 square feet. Angled beams top a flagstone patio out back, which leads to a terraced backyard with leafy nooks and a fire pit.

Beck, an L.A. native whose full name is Beck Hansen, has racked up eight Grammys during a decades-long career that has seen him release 14 studio albums, including 2019’s “Hyperspace.”

He’s owned a variety of L.A. homes over the years, including a Gerard Colcord-designed Tudor in Brentwood, which he sold for $3.44 million in 2018.

Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

