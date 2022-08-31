Beck asks $2.95 million for musician-friendly home in Los Feliz
Grammy-winning musician Beck is shopping around his Craftsman-style home in the hills of Los Feliz for $2.95 million — nearly triple the $1.045 million he paid for it in 2014.
The price hike is a result of the work Beck put into the property during his eight-year stay. Listing photos show he turned the place into a musician’s haven, soundproofing the living spaces and converting the garage into a music studio and movie theater.
It’s perched in the Oaks, a celebrity-filled enclave on the west side of the neighborhood where actors such as Zac Efron and Melissa McCarthy have owned houses. Built in 1948, the hillside home now boasts a chic gray exterior that gives way to warm living spaces loaded with picture windows and hardwood floors.
The open floor plan combines three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a dining area and marble-splashed kitchen across 2,364 square feet. Angled beams top a flagstone patio out back, which leads to a terraced backyard with leafy nooks and a fire pit.
Beck, an L.A. native whose full name is Beck Hansen, has racked up eight Grammys during a decades-long career that has seen him release 14 studio albums, including 2019’s “Hyperspace.”
He’s owned a variety of L.A. homes over the years, including a Gerard Colcord-designed Tudor in Brentwood, which he sold for $3.44 million in 2018.
Roger Perry of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.
The mansions, the prices, the market.
See inside amazing properties and read the latest news about housing and commercial real estate in our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.