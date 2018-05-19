Advertisement

Lucy Liu lists Craftsman home in leafy Fryman Canyon for $4.2 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
May 18, 2018 | 7:20 PM
"Elementary" star Lucy Liu has listed her Craftsman-style home in Studio City for sale at $4.199 million. The Fryman Canyon estate was previously owned by Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Actress Lucy Liu of "Kill Bill" and "Charlie's Angels" fame has put her home in the scenic Fryman Canyon area of Studio City on the market for $4.199 million.

The shake-sided Craftsman home, built in 1959, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and close to 4,100 square feet of living space. It sits behind gates on more than half an acre with a swimming pool and spa, lush landscaping and mature trees. A rustic cabana with walls of wood-framed windows overlooks the pool area.

Inside, living spaces combine period details with a mix of eclectic updates. Among details of note are wood-framed doors and windows, nickel-tiled ceilings and vintage copper fixtures. The master suite and media room feature Italian leather paneling.

A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, an office and a sauna are among other common rooms.

The two-story home, designed for indoor-outdoor living, has a history of residents who act.

The home was previously owned by actress Patricia Arquette, who won an Oscar for her role in the 2014 film "Boyhood." Liu bought the property in 2001 for $2.3 million, records show.

Douglas Hunter of Compass holds the listing, which is being shown by appointment only.

Liu, 49, has scores of television and film credits including the show "Ally McBeal" and the films "Payback" (1999) and "Shanghai Noon" (2000). She currently appears as Dr. Joan Watson on the television series "Elementary."

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

