Beach house stakes out a spot along on the sand in Malibu

This four-bedroom house with a detached guest studio sits along the sand in gated Malibu Colony. On the street side, a courtyard garden with a stone water feature leads to the large glass-enclosed entry. A wide deck on the ocean side steps down to the sand.

Address: 23754 Malibu Road, Malibu 90265

Price: $26.5 million

Set on the beach, the Malibu Colony house is entered through a landscaped courtyard. (Simon Berlyn) (Simon Berlyn)

Built: 1988

Lot size: 12,898 square feet

House size: 3,857 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace, dining area, breakfast area, den, office, pantry, high ceilings, swimming pool, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90265 ZIP Code in January was $2.888 million based on 17 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 4.6% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker, (310) 589-2477

