Beach retreat at Malibu Bay Club includes breaker views

This beach retreat is in the gated Malibu Bay Club development, which sits along the oceanfront. Depending on how fast one walks, it’s less than a minute from the front door to the sand. There’s also a swimming pool for those days when the ocean is too cool for a dip.

Address: 11872 Coral Reef Lane, Malibu, CA 90265

Price: $899,000

The two-story condo in Malibu takes in panoramic ocean views. (Dale Rehfeld) (Dale Rehfeld)

Built: 1974

House size: 1,318 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Bonus room, family room, study/office, glass doors, decks, laundry area, automatic gate, card/code access, guard, air conditioning, central heating, carport, additional parking spot

About the area: The median sale price for condominiums in the 90265 ZIP Code in December was $787,000 based on five sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 31.1% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: John Graff, Real Estate Broker Inc., (213) 519-5758

