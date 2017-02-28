BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Beach retreat at Malibu Bay Club includes breaker views

Lauren Beale
Hot Property

This beach retreat is in the gated Malibu Bay Club development, which sits along the oceanfront. Depending on how fast one walks, it’s less than a minute from the front door to the sand. There’s also a swimming pool for those days when the ocean is too cool for a dip. 

Address: 11872 Coral Reef Lane, Malibu, CA 90265

Price: $899,000

Built: 1974

House size: 1,318 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Bonus room, family room, study/office, glass doors, decks, laundry area, automatic gate, card/code access, guard, air conditioning, central heating, carport, additional parking spot 

About the area: The median sale price for condominiums in the 90265 ZIP Code in December was $787,000 based on five sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 31.1% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: John Graff, Real Estate Broker Inc., (213) 519-5758

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale

See more Homes of the Day:

$100-million spec home ups the ante in Beverly Hills

Newly built house in Beverly Hills turns on the waterworks

A Palm Desert retreat right out of the Sultan of Swoon's handbook

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
50°