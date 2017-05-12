Manhattan Beach Spanish sports a designer-done look

This Manhattan Beach Spanish-style home once belonged to television producer Stephen Downing. Think “MacGyver,” “T.J. Hooker” and “Knight Rider.” The designer-done interiors have a timeless vibe with such details as Saltillo tile floors and a vintage custom island in the kitchen. The two-story home is set on a corner lot on a private street.
Address: 1200 5th St., Manhattan Beach 90266
Price: $3.795 million
Built: 1991
Lot size: 8,501 square feet
House size: 5,072 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms
Features: Formal dining, living room, three fireplaces, patio, office, balcony, swimming pool and spa, two-car attached garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90266 ZIP Code in March was $2.485 million based on 36 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Justin Alexander, (970) 710-1665, and Tamra Pardee, (310) 907-6517, both with Halton Pardee & Partners
