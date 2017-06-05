Modern architecture makes itself at home in Mar Vista

Hidden behind a front gate and hedges, this Mar Vista contemporary retains a new-kid-on-the-block look with its modern architecture. For the entertainer at heart, there’s restaurant-quality barbecue equipment and a media projector. The backyard has tropical hardwood decking and a surprise — an outdoor shower just steps from the oversized two-car garage.
Address: 3489 Greenwood Ave., Los Angeles 90066
Price: $2.6 million
Built: 2014
Architect: AIH Development
Lot size: 4,786 square feet
House size: 2,782 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms
Features: Living room fireplace, den, walnut cabinetry, marble counters, walk-in pantry, motorized blinds, automated media-lights-security system, two balconies, mature trees
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90066 ZIP Code in April was $1.389 million, based on 28 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 12% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Lillian Lim, (310) 382-8558, and Tim Mullin, (310) 500-1435, both with Partners Trust
