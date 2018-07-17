Marc Anthony drops $19 million on Bacardi heiress’ Coral Gables mansion

After four years on the market, a lavish Mediterranean mansion in Florida’s Coral Gables has united with a big-name buyer: Marc Anthony.
The Latin singer-actor, through a corporate entity, paid $19 million for the palatial estate, which connects by waterway to Biscayne Bay.
Hilda Maria Bacardi, great-great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó, was the seller. She had it listed for $27.26 million two years ago before dropping the price to $25 million last August, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Dubbed Casa Costanera, the estate spans 1.3 acres in the affluent Cocoplum community. Arched doorways and designer finishes fill the interiors, which hold 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in roughly 21,000 square feet.
Highlights include an indoor-outdoor living room under coffered ceilings, a double-island kitchen with cherry cabinetry and a spacious master suite with a sitting room and fireplace. An elevator serves all three floors.
Outside, a loggia leads out to a resort-like backyard with a swimming pool and spa. The property sits on a corner lot, with 480 square feet of water frontage to go along with a 100-foot dock.
Barbara Estela and Hilda Jacobson of Douglas Elliman held the listing.
Anthony, 49, has won two Grammys and five Latin Grammys during his musical career, which began in the ’80s. He has an East Coast-inspired Traditional home on the market for $3.25 million in Tarzana.