'Hairspray' composer Marc Shaiman lists Laurel Canyon compound with recording studio

A Hollywood Hills West compound owned by award-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman is for sale at $3.5 million.
Tucked away in leafy Laurel Canyon, the private retreat comprises a California bungalow, a contemporary-style house and a separate recording studio on two adjoining parcels.
The bungalow, built in 1923, has roughly 1,200 square feet of living space that includes two bedrooms, a vaulted-ceiling dining room and a kitchen with blue cabinetry and wooden countertops. Decorative tile work makes a statement in the two full bathrooms.
Designed by architect Juan Felipe Goldstein, the two-story contemporary has three bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. Slate and hardwood floors enhance the 1,776 square feet of interior space, which includes a living room, an office/den and an eat-in kitchen. Pocketing glass doors open to a garden for indoor-living and entertaining.
A kitchenette, a bathroom and an office/bedroom lie within the 1,334-square-foot recording studio, which has been soundproofed.
Brick and stone pathways connect the structures, patios and expansive decking. A koi pond, lawns and mature trees complete the quarter-acre setting.
Jan Alexander and Jordan Rubinstein of Century Park Realty are the listing agents.
Shaiman, 57, has garnered five Academy Award nominations for his film work, which includes “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) and “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” (1999). He wrote the lyrics for the Broadway musical “Hairspray,” earning a Tony Award for his efforts. The subsequent cast recording for “Hairspray” won him a Grammy.
He bought the properties in in the 1990s in separate transactions totaling about $1.14 million, records show.
