'Hairspray' composer Marc Shaiman lists Laurel Canyon compound with recording studio

A Hollywood Hills West compound owned by award-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman is for sale at $3.5 million.

Tucked away in leafy Laurel Canyon, the private retreat comprises a California bungalow, a contemporary-style house and a separate recording studio on two adjoining parcels.

The bungalow, built in 1923, has roughly 1,200 square feet of living space that includes two bedrooms, a vaulted-ceiling dining room and a kitchen with blue cabinetry and wooden countertops. Decorative tile work makes a statement in the two full bathrooms.

Designed by architect Juan Felipe Goldstein, the two-story contemporary has three bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. Slate and hardwood floors enhance the 1,776 square feet of interior space, which includes a living room, an office/den and an eat-in kitchen. Pocketing glass doors open to a garden for indoor-living and entertaining.

A kitchenette, a bathroom and an office/bedroom lie within the 1,334-square-foot recording studio, which has been soundproofed.

Brick and stone pathways connect the structures, patios and expansive decking. A koi pond, lawns and mature trees complete the quarter-acre setting.

Jan Alexander and Jordan Rubinstein of Century Park Realty are the listing agents.

Shaiman, 57, has garnered five Academy Award nominations for his film work, which includes “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) and “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” (1999). He wrote the lyrics for the Broadway musical “Hairspray,” earning a Tony Award for his efforts. The subsequent cast recording for “Hairspray” won him a Grammy.

He bought the properties in in the 1990s in separate transactions totaling about $1.14 million, records show.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Kylie Jenner gets $3.15 million for her glammed-up starter home in Calabasas

A creative’s space in up-and-coming Inglewood

Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig puts his mini-mansion in play at $2.3 million

Equestrian retreat is off the beaten path in Lockwood Valley