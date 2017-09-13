Motion picture executive Mario Kassar snaps up Encino estate for $4.3 million

Mario Kassar, the film producer and executive who co-founded Carolco Pictures, has bought a Traditional-style house in Encino for $4.315 million.
The single-story house, taken down to the studs and rebuilt in 2015, sits up from the street with a circular driveway on more than half an acre. The grounds include a swimming pool with a waterfall feature, a barbecue island, lawns and hedges.
Within the 7,200 square of living space is a formal entry, living, dining and family rooms, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A pass-through butler’s pantry connects the center-island kitchen and dining room, which has a glass-enclosed wine wall. Recessed lighting and surround sound highlight the home theater.
Bi-folding doors open to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living. An attached guest suite has a separate entrance.
The property most recently listed for $4.495 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Heather Boyd of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Denise Snanoudj of the Agency represented the buyer.
Kassar, 65, has scores of production credits including the blockbusters “Total Recall” (1990), “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991) and “Basic Instinct” (1992). More recently he served as an executive producer on the show “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”
Earlier this year, the industry executive sold his longtime estate in Holmby Hills for $27 million.
