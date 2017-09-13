Motion picture executive Mario Kassar snaps up Encino estate for $4.3 million

Mario Kassar, the film producer and executive who co-founded Carolco Pictures, has bought a Traditional-style house in Encino for $4.315 million.

The single-story house, taken down to the studs and rebuilt in 2015, sits up from the street with a circular driveway on more than half an acre. The grounds include a swimming pool with a waterfall feature, a barbecue island, lawns and hedges.

Within the 7,200 square of living space is a formal entry, living, dining and family rooms, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A pass-through butler’s pantry connects the center-island kitchen and dining room, which has a glass-enclosed wine wall. Recessed lighting and surround sound highlight the home theater.

The remodeled Traditional-style house sits on more than half an acre in Encino. (Richard Horn) (Richard Horn)

Bi-folding doors open to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living. An attached guest suite has a separate entrance.

The property most recently listed for $4.495 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Heather Boyd of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Denise Snanoudj of the Agency represented the buyer.

Kassar, 65, has scores of production credits including the blockbusters “Total Recall” (1990), “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991) and “Basic Instinct” (1992). More recently he served as an executive producer on the show “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

Earlier this year, the industry executive sold his longtime estate in Holmby Hills for $27 million.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Writer-producer I. Marlene King lists Sunset Strip-area digs for $4.5 million

Redondo Beach home of former L.A. King Slava Voynov sells for $2.6 million

'Star Trek' alum Jonathan Frakes buys Woodland Hills home for $2.78 million

‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis puts her home (and yard) in Glendale up for sale