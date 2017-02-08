'Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett seeks tenant for newly acquired Malibu home

Television and film producer Mark Burnett, who created the reality television series “Survivor” and “The Apprentice,” has expanded his lineup on the Westside, buying a home in Malibu for $4.125 million.

The ranch-style house, now up for lease at $9,000 a month, sits on more than an acre in the Point Dume area and takes in panoramic mountain and ocean views.

The ranch-style home in Malibu's Point Dume area has an outdoor fire pit and sweeping mountain and ocean views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Built in 1953, the house includes an open living/dining room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a single story. A kitchen with stainless steel appliances is also within nearly 1,900 square feet of living space. The garage now serves as a media room.

Outdoors, there’s a patio with a fire pit and sprawling lawns extend toward the property line. A writer’s cottage sits in the back corner and has an ocean view.

The purchase, made by way of a blind trust, was completed outside the Multiple Listing Service. Glen Steele of Pinnacle Estate Properties holds the rental listing.

Burnett, the president of MGM Television, has other production credits that include the shows “The Voice,” “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Shark Tank.” The 56-year-old has won 10 Emmy Awards as producer of “Survivor” and the “Primetime Emmy Awards” show.

He owns multiple homes in Malibu, including an ocean-view estate he bought in 2005 for $25 million.

