Santa Monica treehouse has that otherworldly vibe

It's not an overstatement to say this Santa Monica house is out of this world. The three-story home makes extensive use of wood interiors, natural materials and windows to create a treehouse feel.
And it doesn't hurt that the seller is original "Lost in Space" actress Marta Kristen, who has the fanciful place listed at $3.595 million.
Extensive greenhouse windows, skylights and high ceilings bring the outdoors in for a spacious ambiance.
The three-level home's 2,369 square feet of living space include a first-floor kitchen, dining and family rooms, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The second-floor master suite features a veranda, an office and a fireplace. The third floor consists of loft-like studio space.
The canyon setting includes lush landscaping and mature trees.
The 73-year-old actress played elder daughter Judy Robinson on "Lost in Space" from 1965 to '68. Her film appearances include "Beach Blanket Bingo" (1965), "Terminal Island" (1973) and "Battle Beyond the Stars" (1980).
Ruth Shari of Coldwell Banker is the listing agent.
